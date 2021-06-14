Critical Contrast: Baudax Bio (BXRX) vs. Its Peers

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Baudax Bio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Baudax Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Baudax Bio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 -$76.10 million -0.36 Baudax Bio Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.23

Baudax Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio’s competitors have a beta of 7.02, indicating that their average stock price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Summary

Baudax Bio competitors beat Baudax Bio on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.