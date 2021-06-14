Critical Contrast: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 78.70%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 1.81 $74.41 million $0.23 35.78

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50%

Summary

DouYu International beats Bumble on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

