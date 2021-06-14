Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.27% of Crocs worth $119,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX traded up $4.49 on Monday, hitting $113.13. 72,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,400 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

