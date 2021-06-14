Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.28% of Crocs worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crocs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $9,586,400 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.84. 71,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.