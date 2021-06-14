Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CROMF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $$14.13 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

