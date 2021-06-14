Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CRSS stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,118. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

