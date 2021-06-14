Crowd Machine (CMCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $79,871.13 and $4.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.