Crown (CRW) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2,335.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,193.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.99 or 0.01567393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00429027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004256 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,413,489 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

