Crowns Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00019782 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,049 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

