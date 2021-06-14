Crust Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.01795964 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.