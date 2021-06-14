Crust Network (CRU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.15 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $76.14 million and $5.15 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $43.59 or 0.00108197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00084463 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.