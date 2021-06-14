Cryptaur Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,563.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $14,563.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

