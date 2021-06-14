Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Achieves $474,160.87

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $474,160.87 and approximately $919.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.