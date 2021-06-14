Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $519,420.50 and $499.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

