CryptoBonusMiles 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,719.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.62 million and $45,719.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00786620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.63 or 0.07916234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00083153 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

