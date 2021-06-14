Crypton Market Capitalization Achieves $831,576.09 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $831,576.09 and approximately $484.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 38,450,840.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.00 or 0.08853035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,940,879 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

