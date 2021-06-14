Crypton Price Tops $0.21 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Crypton has a total market cap of $831,576.09 and $484.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 38,450,840.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.00 or 0.08853035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,940,879 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

