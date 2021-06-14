CryptoVerificationCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $636,968.29 and $10.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 128% against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.