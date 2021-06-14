Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

