CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSRLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $$4.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

