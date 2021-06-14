CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.10 ($63.65).

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVD. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR EVD opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52 week high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -51.20.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.