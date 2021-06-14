Curis’ (CRIS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 149.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.95. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $10,777,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

