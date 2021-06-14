Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 753,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,770. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.