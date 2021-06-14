Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.57 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.