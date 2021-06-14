CustomContractNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $656,188.80 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 417.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $656,188.80 and $8.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00443076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

