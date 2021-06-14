Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Customers Bancorp worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,617 shares of company stock worth $2,040,486 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUBI opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

