CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 34.5% in May

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAN opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $701.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

