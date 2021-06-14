CyberMiles Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $2.08 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00436951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.49 or 0.99946073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00032374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00063902 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

