CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

