CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

