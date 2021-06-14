DA Davidson Downgrades The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Neutral

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
