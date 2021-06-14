DA Davidson Downgrades The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Neutral

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

