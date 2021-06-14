DAD (DAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $189,388.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. DAD has a market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $189,388.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00796395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.07935714 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.