DAD Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $260,047.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.