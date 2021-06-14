DAEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,219.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.84 million and $26,219.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

