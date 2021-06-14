Dai (DAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $271.52 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $271.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042811 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,256,387,370 coins and its circulating supply is 5,256,386,881 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

