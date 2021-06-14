Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 13th total of 1,185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dai-ichi Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

DCNSF stock remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

