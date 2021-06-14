Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

