Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 5.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $247.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

