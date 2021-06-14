DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $96.91 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $96.91 million and $3.60 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00006824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,478,736 coins and its circulating supply is 35,183,256 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

