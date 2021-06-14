DAOBet (BET) Price Up 49.5% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $583,243.24 and approximately $477.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,709.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.51 or 0.01536515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00427363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.