Dash One Day Volume Reaches $395.50 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $168.76 or 0.00430703 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $395.50 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.37 or 0.01090701 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,180,752 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

