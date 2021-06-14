Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,248.00 and last traded at $1,248.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,260.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,172.36.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.