DATA Hits Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market cap of $8.01 million and $790,519.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.