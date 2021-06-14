Databroker Trading Down 22.9% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $12,937.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

