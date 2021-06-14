Datamine Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $606,414.63 and approximately $34,994.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00153493 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00649797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,209,737 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

