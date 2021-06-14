Datum (DAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $140,042.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $140,042.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00060934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.03 or 0.00788745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.08 or 0.07911910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00082997 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

