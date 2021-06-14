DAV Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

