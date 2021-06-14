Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

