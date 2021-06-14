Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

