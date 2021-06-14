Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $20.84

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $20.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

